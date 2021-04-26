$0.98 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.12. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

HTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Hilltop by 53.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hilltop by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

