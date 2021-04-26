$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $930.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 119,206 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 304,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

