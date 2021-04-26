$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.22. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Shares of ETN opened at $142.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.