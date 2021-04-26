$1.42 EPS Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

PAYC stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.96. 270,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $216.13 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.73 and its 200-day moving average is $398.72.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

