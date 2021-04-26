$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Insperity posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NYSE:NSP opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insperity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.