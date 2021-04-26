$10.05 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post $10.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

NCLH traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.22. 14,741,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,141,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

