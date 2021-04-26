10,000 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Bought by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Starboard Value LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $119,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.