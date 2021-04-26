101,984 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 101,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,549,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 7.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $503.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,303. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $502.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.