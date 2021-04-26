101,984 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 101,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,549,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 7.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $503.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,303. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $502.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.21.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit