$102.01 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to announce sales of $102.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.30 million and the highest is $104.90 million. Invitae posted sales of $64.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $458.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.30 million to $473.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $671.69 million, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $702.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of NVTA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.89. 3,231,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,970. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $533,804.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitae by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

