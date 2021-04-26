10,302 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $782,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

