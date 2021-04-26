1,338 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Shares of RTM opened at $163.63 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $87.16 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67.

