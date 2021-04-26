1inch Market Cap Hits $704.75 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $704.75 million and $113.40 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00008409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.00742400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00094723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.44 or 0.07416274 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

