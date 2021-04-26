1irstcoin Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001355 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $25.49 million and $68,474.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00129438 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000177 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

