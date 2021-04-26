20,464 Shares in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,656,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

