2,083 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Bought by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Tfo Tdc LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $7,750,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 182,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 179,210 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 107,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 92,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 157.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,182 shares during the period.

EJAN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

