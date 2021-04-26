$21.33 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post $21.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.77 million and the highest is $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.07 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.08 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of NGM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 105,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.97.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

