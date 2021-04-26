2,298 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000.

RTM stock opened at $163.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $87.16 and a 1-year high of $164.00.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit