2,298 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000.

RTM stock opened at $163.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $87.16 and a 1-year high of $164.00.

