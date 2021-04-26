22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.37

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 4200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

