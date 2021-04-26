2,535 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $87.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.