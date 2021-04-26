2,535 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $87.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit