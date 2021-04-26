2,624 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

PEGA stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $129.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.