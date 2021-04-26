$342.75 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce $342.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.11 million and the highest is $401.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $355.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 2,407,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

