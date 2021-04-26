3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,419 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 598,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 3D Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDD opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

