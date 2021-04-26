3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

