4,403 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $20,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 205,680 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $50.68. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,155. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

