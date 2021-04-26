$465.55 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to post sales of $465.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.10 million and the highest is $466.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $189.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.80. 1,118,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,727.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

