$49.23 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce sales of $49.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.38 million to $50.00 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $202.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $210.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $214.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $232.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $63.46. 214,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,719. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 63.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.