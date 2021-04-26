$54.23 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report sales of $54.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.67 million and the lowest is $53.71 million. Bill.com reported sales of $41.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $210.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.52 million to $211.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $271.06 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $281.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,831,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,940,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 4,989.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.76. 473,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.10. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.87.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

