6 Meridian Buys 1,175 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $325.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

