6 Meridian Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.08. 9,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $137.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

