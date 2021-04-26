6 Meridian Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

EWU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.64. 29,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

