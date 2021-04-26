6 Meridian Has $21.21 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,412 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,738. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

