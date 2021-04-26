6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 42,753 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM remained flat at $$68.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,135. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

