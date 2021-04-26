6,000 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Pinterest makes up approximately 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,659,362.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.88. 119,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,569,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

