6,961 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Immunovant by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Immunovant by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IMVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

