$7.23 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report $7.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $5.55 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,999. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $415.22 million and a P/E ratio of -152.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

