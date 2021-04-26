7,309 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $40.32 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.