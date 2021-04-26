$74.55 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post sales of $74.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.90 million and the highest is $75.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $74.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $302.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $304.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.40 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $315.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,897. Veritex has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $16,893,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veritex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

