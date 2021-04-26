$82.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $82.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.23 million and the lowest is $79.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $79.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $388.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $396.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $419.89 million, with estimates ranging from $418.88 million to $420.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 1,280,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,687. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 373,810 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

