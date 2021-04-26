Aavegotchi Market Cap Tops $42.92 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $42.92 million and approximately $25.42 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001996 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00745446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00094660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.54 or 0.07877462 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.