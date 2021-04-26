AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AB Electrolux (publ) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AB Electrolux (publ) to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

