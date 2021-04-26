AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AB Electrolux (publ) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AB Electrolux (publ) to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELUXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Earnings History for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit