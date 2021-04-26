ABM Industries Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ABM)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE ABM opened at $53.52 on Monday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,674.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 146,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

