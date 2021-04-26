Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.