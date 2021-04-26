Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,271 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.