Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,551 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,628,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,485,000.

RGI stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.05. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $185.56.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

