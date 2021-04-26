Access Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Leidos stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.11. 5,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

