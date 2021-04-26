Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.91. 52,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

