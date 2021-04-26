Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.91. 52,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit