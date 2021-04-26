Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.43.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.79. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

