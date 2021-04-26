Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.82 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Acushnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 5,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

