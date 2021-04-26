ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACVA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $34.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

