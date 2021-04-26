AdEx Network One Day Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $155.31 million and $3.58 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,806,371 coins and its circulating supply is 117,663,895 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

